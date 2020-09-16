MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- An hour-and-a-half after the Middlesex-London Health Unit normally publishes the daily COVID-19 case numbers, there was still no update on Wednesday.

The health unit tweeted that an overload in traffic was causing the issue.

As of Tuesday the total number of cases in the region stood at 760, with 678 resolved and 57 deaths, though no new deaths since June 12.

Only three new cases were reported Tuesday, after a spike that saw more than a dozen new cases over the previous three days, largely associated with students at Western University.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit declared a community outbreak after a number of cases were linked to students who had yet to visit campus, but had visited downtown bars and neighbouring student residences.

The outbreak has prompted long lines at the city’s two assessment centres and at a mobile centre set up on Western’s campus.

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – four new, nine active, 262 cases, 248 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, two active, 343 cases, 316 resolved, 25 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 11 active, 485 total cases, 442 resolved, 32 deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, four active, 127 total, 118 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, one active, 130 total, 129 resolved, no deaths

Ontario saw 315 new infections reported Wednesday, the province’s highest daily count since June 6.