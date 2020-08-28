MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- No new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Middlesex-London or Elgin-Oxford.

In Middlesex-London, the cumulative total holds at 726, including 652 recovered and 57 deaths, leaving 17 active cases.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has reported no more than two cases on any day this week. The last day the total was above that was when six cases were reported on Aug. 18.

Friday marks the second day in a row no new cases were reported by Southwestern Public Health, leaving the total number of cases in Elgin and Oxford counties at 254, with 228 resolved and five deaths.

That leaves 21 ongoing cases, with 12 of those located in Aylmer.

Based on the most recent information provided by area public health units, here is where the COVID-19 case totals stand in other local counties:

Huron-Perth – One new, 17 active, 116 total, 94 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – None new, 21 active, 475 total cases, 422 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton –None new, four active, 338 total, 309 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – None new, none active, 127 total, 127 resolved, no deaths

In Ontario, 122 new infections were reported Friday, the second day in a row the total has risen above 100.