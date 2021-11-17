No charges laid in fatal Sarnia crash involving a pedestrian

Exeter, Ont. -

No charges will be laid after a collision in Sarnia involving a pedestrian who passed away.

According to police, officers responded to the call for a crash involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian around 7:35 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the area of Kenwood Avenue and Rosedale Avenue.

The pedestrian, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital in critical condition and died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

In a statement to the media, police say members of the Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigation Branch and the Traffic Unit have worked closely together to gather information and have determined that there will be no charges laid against the driver of the motor vehicle.