No charges laid after Port Stanley theft investigation

After asking the public to help identify a woman in relation to a theft investigation, OPP said the incident has been resolved without charges.

Around 11:35 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2023, police said a person entered a business on Main Street in Port Stanley and took jewellery valued at $150.

On Wednesday, OPP was contacted by the initial complainant and told that following the incident in September, a family member of the involved individual returned to the business and paid for the jewelry.