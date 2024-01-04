LONDON
London

    • No charges laid after Port Stanley theft investigation

    CTV News file image CTV News file image

    After asking the public to help identify a woman in relation to a theft investigation, OPP said the incident has been resolved without charges.

    Around 11:35 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2023, police said a person entered a business on Main Street in Port Stanley and took jewellery valued at $150.

    On Wednesday, OPP was contacted by the initial complainant and told that following the incident in September, a family member of the involved individual returned to the business and paid for the jewelry.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News