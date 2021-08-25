No charges laid after pedestrian killed on Tashmoo Avenue Friday

London, Ont. -

Police in Sarnia, Ont. have released the name of the pedestrian who was killed last week while lying in the middle of a road.

Police were called to Tashmoo Avenue south of Churchill Road shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a southbound vehicle ran over a man who was lying on the street.

Joel Burton Williams, 37, of Sarnia, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members of the Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigation Branch and Traffic Unit have completed the investigation and no charges will be laid.