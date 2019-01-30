

CTV London





Brant County OPP say no charges will be laid in the death of a two-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle on Christmas Day.

Police were called to an address on Highway 53 in Burford around noon on Dec. 25, 2018 for a pedestrian collision.

Two-year-old Foster Butler of Innerkip had been struck by a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old Brant-area man.

She was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died on Jan. 1, 2019.

Investigators say after interviewing all parties and consulting with a number of investigative units, it has been determined that no charges will be laid.

Officials say the investigation is now complete.