No charges in cruiser crash that left woman with fractured ribs: SIU

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded there was no criminal offence after a London police cruiser collided with another vehicle, injuring two people.

The crash happened on Aug. 28 in the area of Quebec Street and Avenue.

The SIU says the officer was driving to the scene of a weapons call when he drove past a stop sign and collided with a Ford Focus.

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment, and the passenger, a 62-year-old woman, suffered multiple right-sided rib fractures.

In a statement, the SIU said Director Joseph Martino found no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence in the incident.

It continued, "Director Martino concluded that while the officer was responsible for the collision and the injuries suffered by the woman, there were no reasonable grounds to believe that he transgressed the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law."

The file has been closed.