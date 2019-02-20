St. Thomas police say the Special Investigations Unit has found no grounds to proceed with charges after an alleged assault last summer.

The SIU was called in on June 5, 2018 by St. Thomas Police Chief Chris Herridge after a complaint.

The incident was alleged to have occurred on June 2, when a 29-year-old London woman claimed she had been assaulted by officers after being arrested.

An SIU investigation began on June 6.

St. Thomas police say on Monday, the SIU contact Herridge to advise the investigation had been closed and no further action was being taken as there was no evidence to proceed with criminal charges.