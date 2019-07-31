Featured
No change to $14M Ridout Street bridge plan
Councillor Michael van Holst speaks at city hall in London, Ont. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV London)
Daryl Newcombe , CTV London
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 11:36AM EDT
A pitch to cut the cost of a bridge replacement on Ridout Street and redirect the savings to the housing crisis fell flat at Monday night's city council meeting.
Councillor Michael Van Holst opposed the $14-million arched bridge design - calling for a less expensive cement span.
He argued the savings, which could be in the range of a million dollars, could be redirected towards London's housing crisis.
But city engineers say the arched design has the environmental benefit of not requiring a support pier in the centre of the river.
And they warned that a redesign could delay the project for several years.
Ultimately council voted against Van Holst's proposal and will move forward with the more expensive design.