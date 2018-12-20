

CTV London





The London Police Services Board has put off approval of the new Sexual Assault Investigation Policy until January.

Board officials say the document needs further consultation and revision.

A draft of the new policy was released last month, and the public had until Dec. 10 to provide feedback.

The policy is intended to provide “guidelines related to a survivor-centred and trauma-informed approach toward sexual assault investigations.”

The process to introduce a new policy began after a startling number of assault reports were discovered to have been deemed 'unfounded' and left unresolved.

There had been some concerns that the policy could breach Ontario legislation, but it's unclear if the delay is related to that issue.