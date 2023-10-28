No animals hurt in $2M barn fire south of London

London fire crews responded to a fully engulfed barn fire close to 4 a.m. Saturday.

The incident happened in the 6000-block of Highbury Avenue, towards St. Thomas.

Fire crews, on a defensive attack, were able to contain the fire with help from the Elgin Fire Department. They had a number of engines bring water down Highbury Avenue, and also used an aerial unit to attack the fire from all directions.

No animals were in the barn, and there have been no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but it has been deemed not suspicious.

The dollar loss is estimated at $2 million.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been advised.

An early morning barn fire in the 6000-block of Highbury Avenue, towards St. Thomas, on Oct. 28, 2023, was contained by London firefighters. (Source: London Fire Department/X)

What’s left of a barn after an early morning fire in the 6000-block of Highbury Avenue, towards St. Thomas, on Oct. 28, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)