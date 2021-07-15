MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases and one new death as it lifts remaining Section 22 orders ahead of Ontario moving into Step 3 of reopening.

The region now has a total of 12,669 cases and 229 deaths, with 12,378 cases resolved leaving 62 active. There are now 3,531 cases with a variant of concern, including 57 cases of the more transmissible Delta variant.

Thursday's total marks a return to single-digit cases after 12 were reported on Wednesday. Before that the region had not seen double-digit cases since July 1.

The new death, a woman in her 80s, was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

The health unit says she had received just a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and are encouraging everyone to get both shots.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie says, "This case is just another unfortunate example of how important it is for people to make sure that they finish that two-dose series. The Delta variant is very much present and driving cases in our community. We know you do require that second dose for full protection."

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for nine inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care.

The MLHU says it is lifting any remaining Section 22 orders regarding indoor sports and recreation fitness activities ahead of the move to Step 3 of Ontario's reopening.

The order limited class sizes and required masking and distancing in facilities like gyms, health clubs, community centres, arenas, yoga and dance studios and other fitness facilities.

Regulation of those facilities will be included in the provincial rules that take effect as those gyms and other activities have the go-ahead to reopen on Friday.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 12 active, 3,913 total, 3,817 resolved, 84 deaths, 827 variants

Grey-Bruce – 33 new, 171 active, 1,898 total, 1,712 resolved, 13 deaths, 593 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, nine active, 2,719 total, 2,657 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, 10 active, 1,918 total, 1,851 resolved, 57 deaths, 333 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, five active, 3,627 total, 3,557 resolved, 65 deaths, 668 variants

Ontario health officials reported fewer than 200 new infections for a seventh day in a row, with 143 infections and 10 deaths added.