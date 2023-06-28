'Nice addition to retirement': London man wins $100,000

A new game paid off for a retired London man.

John Gribbon won a $100,000 top prize with Instant Suit Up.

Gribbon says he decided to play Instant Suit Up since it's a new game.

"I bought this ticket on the way home from the gym. I had to do a double take when I realized it was a winner," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The 65-year-old father of two says he told his wife, family and best friend about his big win right away. "Everyone is so happy for me," he said.

John plans to keep his win in the bank for now until he considers his future options.

"This is a nice addition to retirement," he said.

Instant Suit Up is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.96.

The winning ticket was purchased at Byron Mini Mart on Base Line Road in London.