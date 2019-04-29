

CTV London





Mike McKegg prefers to sit alone during playoff games in which his son Greg is playing.

“It’s intense right now,” says the St. Thomas native.

His son's Carolina Hurricanes are leading their second round playoff series against the New York Islanders, two games to none.

Greg McKegg played 12:46 during Sunday’s win.

“This team has kind of been in playoff mode for three months now. Now that we are here, it has ramped up a lot. It’s been really exciting.”

Legends Tavern on St. Thomas’ main drag is the unofficial local headquarters for Joe Thornton fans.

According to owner Andy Lerikos, a San Jose Sharks deep playoff run is good for business.

“When you are a sports bar and have a Hall of Famer in your town, it kind of goes hand in hand,” says Lerikos. “This has been a great playoffs and having Joe (Thornton) and McKegg in playoffs is amazing.”

And it’s not just the two local players giving St. Thomas hockey fans a reason to watch. Sharks forward Logan Couture played a season of Jr. B for the Stars 15 years ago and Dorchester’s Boone Jenner, with the Columbus Blue Jackets, is a Stars Alumni as well.

Even with the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs out of contention, fans in the Railway City still have a vested interest.

“This might actually be the first time we've ever dreamed of a Carolina-San Jose Stanley Cup Final,” says St. Thomas Economic Development CEO Sean Dyke.

“There are a lot of Bruins and Sharks fans as a result of Joe's history here. On a larger scale it’s nice to see two families here impacted in a positive way.”

Back at McKegg’s home, he’s packing a bag for a road trip to Raleigh, N.C. this weekend. He’ll get there for Game 4, then head home on the weekend to return to work.

Like most hockey fans in the city, he’s excited about the local talent, and although he has always wanted Thornton to bring home a Stanley Cup, this time he’s praying his son is the one hoisting hockey’s holy grail in June.

“Joe has a lot of fans in St. Thomas and they’ve always wanted him to bring the Stanley Cup bal, but I hope he waits one more year,” says McKegg.