

CTV London





Work is set to begin on Phase 5 of the rehabilitation of the West London Dyke which is part of a master repair plan covering the next 20-year period.

The Phase 5 work is from Blackfriars Bridge north to St. Patrick Street.

Fraser Brandon-Sutherland, who is heading up the project for the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority, says construction on this stretch is expected to run from July until about November, depending on the weather.

The project will consist of a near vertical modular block wall with geo-rigid enforcement. It will also consist of a new railing, pedestrian pathway, lighting and landscape features.

A public information open house on Phase 5 is scheduled for Wednesday, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Kinsmen Recreation Centre.