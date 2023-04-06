Newest dream homes open for viewing

The newest dream homes in support of London’s regional hospitals are now open for public viewing.

The lottery features a chance to win one of two homes or $1-million cash and thousands of other prizes.

One dream home is located in Thorndale and is described as a 4,088 sq. ft. home that is the perfect balance of peace and tranquility, offering timeless design and inviting colours that set the tone for comfortable living. The total value of the home is $1,474,500.

The second home is described as a modern, lakeside palate Dream Home within “The Landings” condominium development in Port Stanley. This corner unit offers a combination of warm woods, fresh colours and contemporary furniture. This Grand Prize option also comes with $200,000 cash, making it a total prize value of $1.1-million.