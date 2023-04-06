Newest dream homes open for viewing
The newest dream homes in support of London’s regional hospitals are now open for public viewing.
The lottery features a chance to win one of two homes or $1-million cash and thousands of other prizes.
One dream home is located in Thorndale and is described as a 4,088 sq. ft. home that is the perfect balance of peace and tranquility, offering timeless design and inviting colours that set the tone for comfortable living. The total value of the home is $1,474,500.
The second home is described as a modern, lakeside palate Dream Home within “The Landings” condominium development in Port Stanley. This corner unit offers a combination of warm woods, fresh colours and contemporary furniture. This Grand Prize option also comes with $200,000 cash, making it a total prize value of $1.1-million.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Newest dream homes open for viewing
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec storm: A third of customers should have power restored within 24 hours
About a third of Quebecers without power following Wednesday's ice storm should have electricity back within 24 hours, officials said Thursday morning.
14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: Global Affairs
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, Global Affairs announced in a statement Thursday.
Loblaw CEO Galen Weston's compensation jumps 55 per cent to $8.4 million
Galen Weston took in $8.4 million in total compensation in the 2022 fiscal year in his role at the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd.
BREAKING | Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate held steady at five per cent.
China vows 'forceful' measures after U.S.-Taiwan meeting
China vowed reprisals against Taiwan Thursday after a meeting between the U.S. House Speaker and the island's President, saying the U.S. was on a 'wrong and dangerous road.'
Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs
Now, 12 of California's 17 major reservoirs are filled above their historical averages for the start of spring. That includes Folsom Lake, which controls water flows along the American River, as well as Lake Oroville, the state's second largest reservoir and home to the nation's tallest dam.
Idaho governor signs 'abortion trafficking' bill into law
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law Wednesday that makes it illegal for an adult to help a minor get an abortion without parental consent.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
A pilot in South Africa made a hasty emergency landing after discovering a highly venomous cobra hiding under his seat.
Mathematicians say they have invented an 'impossible' tile that never repeats
A geometry problem that has been puzzling scientists for 60 years has likely just been solved by an amateur mathematician with a newly discovered 13-sided shape.
Kitchener
-
Guelph police now involved in Brant Avenue fire investigation
The Guelph Police Service (GPS) is now involved in the investigation of a Sunday house fire on Brant Avenue.
-
Kitchener Rangers to play game 4 without captain Pinelli
The Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.
-
Blair Engaged loses court battle over Amazon warehouse, ordered to pay legal costs
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has determined that while the City of Cambridge breached its own procedural bylaw, it will also reject an application from a citizens committee to review the building of an Amazon Warehouse.
Windsor
-
Jobless rate in Windsor increases slightly
The unemployment rate in Windsor increased slightly last month, according to Statistics Canada.
-
Chatham youth charged after alleged assault of police
A Chatham youth is charged after a disturbance on Mill Street in Tilbury. Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrived on scene and found an 'uncooperative and belligerent' youth.
-
Home sales down 41 per cent in Windsor-Essex
Home sales continue to sag across the board in the area.
Barrie
-
UPDATE: Police release video of car used in Schomberg's drive-by shooting
Investigators are releasing a new video about a vehicle used by suspects in a drive-by shooting in Schomberg to find the two suspects.
-
Barrie launches public consultation to create new Affordable Housing plan
Barrie is updating its Affordable Housing Strategy and is launching a public consultation process that welcomes feedback from residents, potential homeowners, businesses and developers.
-
Fire crews battle blaze in New Tecumseth
Emergency services were kept busy battling a blaze at a home in New Tecumseth Wednesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder Surprise
A toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
-
Sudbury police charge local businessman with fraud
A 51-year-old Sudbury businessman is charged with several counts of fraud after complaints led to a dozen different investigations involving his two local companies.
-
Ontario government announces new rule for highways that comes with $1,000 fine
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
Ottawa
-
Tens of thousands of homes, businesses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario still without power following storm
Hydro Ottawa, Hydro One and Hydro Quebec report tens of thousands of customers across Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec remain without power following Wednesday's storm.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | School bus cancellations and school closures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday
Here is a look at the school bus cancellations and school closures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday, April 6.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa LRT service partially resumes following freezing rain shutdown
OC Transpo says the O-Train is running between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations, with service running only on the eastbound platforms at Parliament and Rideau stations.
Toronto
-
Bailao proposes scrapping Ontario Place redevelopment plans to relocate science centre
Ana Bailao has plans for Ontario’s Place future redevelopment, but the Toronto mayoral candidate says they don’t include building an outdoor adventure park and mega spa.
-
New information emerges in case of dog walker shot at 13 times for telling vehicle to slow down
Police released new information in the case of a 65-year-old man who was shot at 13 times after gesturing to a driver to slow down on a residential street north of Toronto.
-
Mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder Surprise
A toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
Montreal
-
Quebec storm: A third of customers should have power restored within 24 hours
About a third of Quebecers without power following Wednesday's ice storm should have electricity back within 24 hours, officials said Thursday morning.
-
Here are the Montreal-area schools closed today due to ice storm
Many school boards and school service centres in and around Montreal are closed Thursday as hundreds of thousands of households are in the dark from a major ice storm.
-
Here's a list of community centres open in and around Montreal to warm up, charge your phone
Many municipalities and boroughs in the Montreal region have opened community centres for citizens to charge their electronic devices and stay warm during the power outages caused by the ice storm.
Atlantic
-
Schools closed, hundreds without power after freezing rain in the Maritimes
It’s an extra long Easter weekend for some students in the Maritimes. Snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain caused many schools in the region to close or delay opening Thursday.
-
Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall
Almost three years after two RCMP officers opened fire on a civilian outside a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., two firefighters who were inside the building at the time want the province’s police watchdog to reopen its investigation into what happened.
-
Dartmouth hotel cancels events as negotiations with province continue
One of the largest hotels in Dartmouth appears to be changing its business model. The owners are in negotiations with the province to possibly expand the number of rooms reserved for unhoused people.
Winnipeg
-
'It is what it is': Winnipeggers dig out from winter wallop dumping 15 cm of snow
Winnipeg streets were amok with stuck buses and slow-moving vehicles as the city was walloped by a major early spring snow fall – a situation some say was made worse by a city decision to delay plowing.
-
Woman to pay back $425K in stolen lottery tickets from gas station, court decides
A Manitoba justice has decided a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets over a more than four-year period while working at a gas station will have to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Crash in downtown Winnipeg leaves armoured truck flipped on its side
A crash in downtown Winnipeg early Thursday morning left an armoured truck flipped on its side.
Calgary
-
Calgary to break ground on Stampede Trail redevelopment
The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation is set to break ground on the $20-million Stampede Trail redevelopment plan.
-
Renters say 'predatory' increases are pricing them out of Calgary
Multiple people tell CTV News their rents have jumped as high as 40 per cent year over year. They say without significant solutions from the province, they'll be forced onto the street.
-
Food prices are expected to keep going up by five to seven per cent in 2023: report
Canadians won’t be getting a break from soaring food prices any time soon, according to a December 2022 report which forecasts it will be more than $1,000 more expensive to feed the average family of four in 2023.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate held steady at five per cent.
-
Edmonton Oilers roots a part of Danielle Serdachny's journey to Canadian women's team
The Edmonton Oilers were prominent in Danielle Serdachny's childhood.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend begins
It hasn't been a COLD start to April. But, each of the first five days has been cooler than average in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
'We have to break the cycle': Vancouver leaders, B.C. premier defend tent city decampment
The premier and Vancouver's top officials defended their approach to Wednesday's takedown of the Downtown Eastside tent encampment with police enforcement, insisting safety issues had escalated to the point they had to act.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate held steady at five per cent.
-
With police support, workers remove tents and structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police attempting to dismantle an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were met with resistance Wednesday, and at least one person has been arrested.