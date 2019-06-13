Featured
Newborns to get access to specialized transportation
The province will fund five specially-equipped ambulances and a team of paramedics to transport ill babies to hospitals with specialized care, it was announced on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
CTV London
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 1:22PM EDT
Each year more than 2,000 newborn babies across the province need to be transferred to a hospital with specialized care.
In order to transport these young patients safer and faster, the Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care Christine Elliot announced $6.8 million will go toward this initiative.
The money will fund five specially-equipped ambulances and a team of paramedics in key regions of the province.
The four children’s hospitals in Ontario will support the specially-equipped ambulances including the Children’s Hospital in London.
Currently in London the Paediatric Critical Care Team transports approximately 425 infants and children each year.