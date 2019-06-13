

CTV London





Each year more than 2,000 newborn babies across the province need to be transferred to a hospital with specialized care.

In order to transport these young patients safer and faster, the Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care Christine Elliot announced $6.8 million will go toward this initiative.

The money will fund five specially-equipped ambulances and a team of paramedics in key regions of the province.

The four children’s hospitals in Ontario will support the specially-equipped ambulances including the Children’s Hospital in London.

Currently in London the Paediatric Critical Care Team transports approximately 425 infants and children each year.