New Year's Eve celebration in Victoria Park cancelled

For a second year in a row, the City of London has cancelled the New Year's Eve celebration usually held in Victoria Park.

The city announced the decision on Twitter Tuesday, calling it a "difficult but necessary decision."

Last year was the first time in over 20 years the bandshell was silent. Instead the city broadcast an online celebration recognizing front-line workers.

Increased restrictions as a result of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant is being cited for the decision to cancel the gathering.

"In the interest of public health and safety and to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19, we are not able to do this. We know that this will be disappointing news for many."

There is no word on whether there will be any virtual celebration in its place.