A new video obtained by CTV London shows the moment a London police officer fired two shots at an alleged armed suspect in the city's core.

The incident took place shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday after police were alerted to a suspect on King Street with a weapon of some kind.

Several witnesses said they believed the suspect had a gun however police say it was an edged weapon.

The new video posted to Reddit by user u/cainboi shows the moment when the suspect appears to yell and briefly charge at an officer.

The officer then discharges his gun twice while backing up, the suspect - uninjured, then flees the area.

One of the bullets hit a wall while a second went through the steel rear door of the Richmond Tavern.

Police say the suspect then fled into a nearby alley where there was a brief standoff with additional officers.

The 25-year-old suspect is charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, uttering threats of death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.