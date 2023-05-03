New store coming to London, Ont. Bed Bath & Beyond location

A vacant Bed Bath & Beyond location in London, Ont. is already being filled.

A new home décor store called “Rooms + Spaces” will be going into the Wonderland Road South location later this summer.

Twenty other former Bed Bath & Beyond locations across the country will also be occupied by the new venture.

Rooms + Spaces is the brain child of Canadian businessman Doug Putman who is known for reviving the Toys R Us brand.

The chain will be hiring 500 people.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection last month.