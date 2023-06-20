New steel arches lifted into place for Victoria Bridge reconstruction project

A small crowd gathered on Tuesday to watch as one of two steel arches — each weighing 130 tonnes and spanning 90 metres wide — was lifted into place as part of the Victoria Bridge reconstruction project.

According to the City of London, new steel arches are being moved into place on Tuesday and Thursday for the Victoria Bridge replacement project, located on Ridout Street next to Thames Park.

Each arch is 90 metres in length and weighs more than 130 tonnes. In addition, a 650 tonne crawler crane has been secured for the project, “marking one of the largest lifts in the province this year.”

As this work gets underway, the city advises residents that there will be period closures of the temporary active transportation bridge and limited access to the project area.

Access to Thames Park will be maintained at the Wortley Street entrance.

For curious onlookers looking to get a glimpse at the project in action, a viewing area is being maintained at the north end of the project area, just south or Horton Street and west of Ridout Street.

The next phase of the project will see the remainder of the steel assembly of the bridge put in place, including cross beams, vertical hangers and floor beams.

One of two enormous steel beams were moved into place as part of the Victoria Bridge replacement project in London, Ont. on June 20, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) The city added that the Victoria Bridge, originally built in 1926, has reached the end of its life, and is a bottleneck for cyclists crossing the bridge. The next bridge will therefore have a widened deck surface to better accommodate bicycle traffic, pedestrians, and offer better access to the Thames Valley Parkway.

Anyone wishing to view the lift remotely can do by watching a livestream on YouTube.