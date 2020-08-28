MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Bake Sale Showdown, a new Canadian competition show, is being filmed in London starting Friday and is hosted by CTV London's own Reta Ismail.

In each episode, two local teams that go head-to-head in a bake sale battle to determine whose treats can raise the most money for a charity of their choice.

Four episodes are being filmed at locations around the Forest City, and you can support the team of your choice by heading over and buying some sweet baked goods.

The locations and dates when Londoners can participate include:

Springbank Gardens by Storybook - Aug. 29 - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wortley Village on the Green - Sept. 1 - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Covent Garden Market - Sept. 3 - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The Factory - Sept. 5 - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The filming is all outdoors, with COVID-19 safety measures in place. Social distancing rules apply and contactless payment options will be available.

The show will air on Bell FIBE TV in the spring of 2021.