New restrictions announced for parts of SWPH region

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) has announced it is adding new capacity limits in some areas to promote physical distancing in an effort to curb rising case counts.

The new rules will take effect at midnight on Thursday and will last for at least six weeks in:

Aylmer

Bayham

Blandford-Blenheim

Malahide

Norwich

South-West Oxford

Tillsonburg

West Elgin

The municipalities have been selected because they have a weekly COVID-19 incidence rate of 80 cases or higher per 100,000 or a vaccination rate lower than 80 per cent for those 12 years of age and older.

SWPH's Letter of Instruction sets capacity limits at 50 per cent -- as they were during Stage Three of Ontario's reopening plan -- in a number of indoor settings including:

meeting and event spaces

restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments with no dancing

personal care services locations, even with mandatory vaccination

sports and recreational fitness activities

indoor recreational amenities

concert venues, theatres and cinemas

In addition, gathering limits for weddings, funerals and religious services where proof of vaccination is required are also limited to 50 per cent.

“For several weeks the cases in our region have risen steadily. Our test percent positivity, our number of cases per 100,000 people, and the pressure on our hospitals all indicate measures must be put into place to stem this rise,” said Dr. Joyce Lock, SWPH medical officer of health in a statement. “These high case counts are taxing local health care providers and disrupting both workplaces and schools.”

SWPH officials are also asking that anyone with symptoms get tested, and are urging people to get vaccinated as the majority of cases ending up in hospital are unvaccinated.

