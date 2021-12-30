New record: Nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London

For the second day in a row, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a record number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 496 reported as well as one death.

On Wednesday, there were 378 cases reported, after a slew or record-setting days last week that peaked at 355 cases reported Christmas Day

The current record highs are eclipsing the records set during the previous waves, which peaked at 176 in mid-April during the third wave.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 19,107 cases and 259 related deaths, with 15,965 cases resolved leaving 2,883 active. The seven-day moving average has now climbed to 337.7, also a new pandemic record.

The death reported Thursday was a man in his 70s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

The rate of active cases is highest among those ages 18-24 with 807.1 cases per 100,000 and a total of 49 cases of the Omicron variant have now been confirmed in the region.

The London Health Sciences Centre is reporting it has 25 inpatients with COVID-19, three more in the last 24 hours, with eight in Critical Care, and 113 staff have tested positive (22 more in 24 hours).

A week ago, on Dec. 23, there were 15 patients in hospital and 54 COVID-19-positive staff.

At St. Joseph's Health Care, five residents have tested positive as part of an outbreak at the Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, while 32 health care workers are positive.

There are 13 active outbreaks in seniors' facilities in the region, 14 at London-area schools and two at child care centres: YMCA: St. Patrick Catholic School Before and After School and YMCA: North Meadows Elementary School – Before and After School.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 479 active, 6,221 total, 5,631 resolved, 111 deaths (as of Dec. 24)

Grey-Bruce – 410 active, 3,354 total, 2,916 resolved, 24 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 112 new, 562 active, 4,312 total, 3,683 resolved, 58 deaths

Huron-Perth – 83 new, 406 active, 3,226 total, 2,746 resolved, 74 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 100 new, 582 active, 5,391 total, 4,726 resolved, 83 deaths

Across the province, 13,807 new infections were reported, shattering the previous record set on Wednesday.