New rapid testing site for school-age children opening in 2022

On the heels of dozens of school cases of COVID-19 in Middlesex London, a new rapid testing site for school-age children and healthcare workers will open in the new year.

Starting Jan, 5, the Thames Valley Family Health Team will operate the testing site using Rapid Molecular Testing which provides accurate COVID-19 test results within 15 minutes.

Who is eligible?

Health workers in the primary and community care sectors who require a negative test in order to return to the workplace.

School age children (Kindergarten to Grade 12) who require a negative test in order to return to school.

Location and open hours:

460 Springbank Dr., Suite 105, London (in the Springbank Medical Centre).

Appointments will be available Monday to Friday, between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm (closed on statutory holidays)

Test results:

Printed COVID-19 test results will be provided to the individual in person at the end of the appointment only.

Test results will not be available through the Ontario COVID-19 Test Results Portal, by email or phone after the appointment.

Positive results will be reported to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

How to book an appointment: