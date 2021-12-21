New rapid testing site for school-age children opening in 2022
(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
On the heels of dozens of school cases of COVID-19 in Middlesex London, a new rapid testing site for school-age children and healthcare workers will open in the new year.
Starting Jan, 5, the Thames Valley Family Health Team will operate the testing site using Rapid Molecular Testing which provides accurate COVID-19 test results within 15 minutes.
Who is eligible?
- Health workers in the primary and community care sectors who require a negative test in order to return to the workplace.
- School age children (Kindergarten to Grade 12) who require a negative test in order to return to school.
- Location and open hours:
- 460 Springbank Dr., Suite 105, London (in the Springbank Medical Centre).
- Appointments will be available Monday to Friday, between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm (closed on statutory holidays)
Test results:
- Printed COVID-19 test results will be provided to the individual in person at the end of the appointment only.
- Test results will not be available through the Ontario COVID-19 Test Results Portal, by email or phone after the appointment.
- Positive results will be reported to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
How to book an appointment:
- Online at www.covidtestinglm.ca by selecting 460 Springbank Dr. as the preferred location.
- Phone: a limited number of appointments will be reserved for those without access to the internet: call 226-236-6295 from Monday to Friday, starting at 8:30 am. Phone line closes once the current day’s appointments are full.
- No walk-in appointments will be available.
- Online appointments for Jan 5, 2022 will be available at 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2022.
- Only one day’s block of appointments will be available at one time – appointments will be released at 7:00 p.m. for the following day.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Home for the holidays: How to navigate vaccinated and unvaccinated gatherings this year
-
-
-
-