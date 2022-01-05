New rapid molecular testing site aimed at health care workers

The Thames Valley Family Health team has opened a testing site inside the Springbank medical building (460 Springbank Drive) that will give you a reliably accurate result in just 20 minutes, but those who can book an appointment will be limited

“That would be for healthcare providers, primary care providers, we know that the EMS attendants are also in need of a rapid testing resource infrastructure,” said Executive Director Mike McMahon

The new site has four rapid molecular testing machines and takes roughly 20 minutes for each test, meaning roughly 24 patients per hour can be tested and access results.

“This is a different testing resource. It's designed to be more effective for people that are actually experiencing symptoms and give them a fast result,” says McMahon

For health care workers especially, the ability to get tested for COVID and receive a result immediately, could help with growing concerns of staff shortages in the hospitals.

“I got a nurse at 10:30 last night calling me with an eight-year-old kid diagnosed with COVID that evening. What is she? What is she to do?” says Doris Grinspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario.

Molecular testing is more reliable than the antigen tests you can take at home, and can be used as an accurate indicator of COVID.

Peter Bergmanis from the London Health Coalition says these devices should have been rolled out months ago

“We have public hospitals, we have public health facilities that could have been doing this, right from a year ago at least,” said Bergmanis.

McMahon says they hope to get more sites open that will help when schools open once again and will require a reliable rapid COVID test.

“Getting that into different locations would be a natural progression of the resource and really, now that there appears to be more comfort with rapid testing, it feels like it could be a resource that everybody buys into,” he said.

Appointments are available to book by phone or online. Only one day blocks of appointments are booked at a time.