London, Ont. -

The City of London announces new 'protective concrete barriers' at Dundas and Colborne Streets

The barriers provide space for cyclists and pedestrians to cross safely while reducing speeding vehicles.

A part of Vision Zero, the addition of barriers are being built globally to help eliminate deaths and injuries while creating a safe and accessible area.

According to their website, the City says Vision Zero's principles include:

no loss of life is acceptable

traffic fatalities and serious injuries are preventable

we all make mistakes

we are all physically vulnerable when involved in motor vehicle collisions

eliminating fatalities and serious injuries is a shared responsibility between road users and those who design and maintain our roadways

Concrete barriers are meant to reduce the distance to cross at the intersection.