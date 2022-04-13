New lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London; holiday hours at mass vaccination clinics

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 126 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, but no additional deaths.

That brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the region to 1,028 and a total of 366 deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting that 278 staff members are currently out sick with COVID-19. As of April 12, St. Joseph’s Health Care has reported 159 COVID-19 cases among staff.

46 inpatients with COVID-19 are currently being cared for, while five patients or fewer are in adult critical care. The LHSC is also reporting that five or fewer patients are currently in Children’s Hospital with COVID-19, with zero inpatients in paediatric critical care.

The MLHU also announced today that holiday hours are now in effect for its mass vaccination clinics and offices.

The vaccination clinics at the Western Fair District Agriplex, Caradoc Community Centre and White Oaks Mall, and the MLHU offices at Citi Plaza in London and the Shops on Sydenham in Strathroy, will all be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

The mass vaccination clinic at the Agriplex will remain open on Saturday for appointments and walk-ins between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The vaccination clinic at White Oaks Mall will also be open for walk-ins from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.