

Adrienne South, CTV London





The Thames Valley District School Board is making it easier for international students and newly arrived Canadians to register for school in Canada.

The new One World International Centre provides access to multiple services in one place, making it more convenient for families to register their children for school this fall.

TVDSB International Education Lead Sarah Leeming says the centre brings together the international students admissions office and newcomer assessment teams under one roof to make it easier for new Canadian students to register for school.

“Thames Valley has always had these services, but until this year they were in two different locations,” Leeming says.

One World opened this summer and school board officials say they’re processing 40 new students each day.

She says bringing the services together in one place allowed the school board to provide better service and makes things more convenient for families, helping set them up for success.

Leeming says many of the students coming through the doors have parents who are registered at Western University or Fanshawe College.

According to Leeming, over the last three years there has been a significant increase in the number of newcomers and international students.

Mahtab Alam and his family were one many who came through the centre this week. Originally from Pakistan he says he returned to Canada recently after several years in the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

He says he has a son at Western and came into the One World centre to register his other son at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School.

Sina Azarnosh also came through the centre this week. Azarnosh, who is originally from Iran, is in his final term at Fanshawe for Information Security Management.

He says he came to the centre with his mother and younger brother who arrived in Canada last week.

“We came here for my brother because we wanted to register my brother for Grade 12. We are very excited,” Azarnosh says.

Azarnosh says his brother came in Wednesday to write his Grade 12 assessment. He says the process was easy to navigate.

“Definitely everything is easy and everything will be fast, and the process goes quickly in just one day or two."

Alam agrees and says he was also impressed with the registration process.

“It’s very easy. Everything is very easy,” Alam says. “People here are friendly, and I found it very helpful. Everyone is helpful.”

The centre is located in the Louise Arbour French Immersion Public School and is open from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. during the week.