New Indigenous research project underway in Huron County

Before there was acres upon acres of corn and cattle, Huron County was an important neutral hunting ground for the region’s Indigenous peoples.

“Huron County itself was an important hunting ground and shared hunting ground for First Nations people. And the waters themselves were extremely important, then and now,” says Jordan George, a Kettle and Stony Point member, who specializes in Indigenous research.

Through the Bayfield Historical Society, Jordan George is spearheading research into what Huron County was like before European settlers arrived in the early to mid 1800s — a time many history books brush over.

“The complexity is what amazed me. The number of different types of bands and clans and Indigenous people, going back 10,000 years, right up until today,” says Ralph Blasting, a retired professor and Bayfield Historical Society member, who oversaw the research project.

Because there was such little information about the time before settlement, George relied heavily on Indigenous teachings for his research.

“I relied very much on stories from our elders, my father, remembering the teachings of my grandfather,” says George, who resides in the Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

George says before places like Wingham, Goderich and Seaforth were settled, the First Nations people had different names for the stops and settlements and hunting grounds throughout the region.

“Each river, the lake, each stop and hunting ground had its own name in Anishinaabe and in the Iroquois language, as well. There was a strong form of multiculturalism before settlement and at the time of settlement,” says George.

George’s research, made possible by a $10,000 donation from Michael and Stephanie MacDonald, will soon be available through the Bayfield Historical Society’s website.

“We titled our website, ‘10,000 years in 20 minutes.’ So, we’re thinking if you can go to the website for 20 minutes, we’ll try to give you the broad strokes,” says Blasting.

“This is an essential part of reconciliation,” believes George. “I hope to share that with everyone. Education is the foundation of good governance, and to building healthy and sustainable environments and communities.”