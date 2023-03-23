New hospital boss in Grey-Bruce

There’s a new boss at the head of the South Bruce Grey Health Centre.

Nancy Shaw takes over this April 1, from Michael Barrett, who is stepping aside after four and a half years at the helm of the four hospital network.

Shaw, who is currently a health care surveyor with Accreditation Canada, has a long history in Ontario’s health care system, most recently as interim president and CEO at the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital.

Shaw takes over a four hospital network, consisting of Kincardine, Durham, Walkerton, and Chesley, that has struggled with retaining and attracting nurses, over the past two years.

The Chesley and District Hospital Emergency Department was the second most closed emergency room in Ontario last year, and is currently only open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

“Nancy will bring valuable rural and multi-site hospital experience to SBGHC,” says Bill Heikkila, SBGHC board chair. “And we are confident that her dedication and cooperative and collaborative leadership style will allow her to successfully lead the organization through any challenge that we may face.”

“I am honoured to be joining South Bruce Grey Health Centre’s team as president and CEO and excited for the future of our organization,” says Shaw.

The SBGHC board thanked Barrett for his leadership over the past four and a half years, especially navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic.