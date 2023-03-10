New exhibit brings you into a world of Claude Monet’s paintings

If you enjoyed Vincent Van Gogh’s art exhibit last fall, you’re going to want to see Claude Monet’s new exhibit.

‘Imagine Monet: The Immersive Experience’ opened in London, Ont. on Friday at 100 Kellogg Ln.

The new exhibition takes you on a journey through Monet’s world of art, showcasing his paintings in a 360-degree experience.

“Monet was a big fan of light and colour and ponds and lily pads, so it was a different way to look at his garden through different perspectives,” said DJ Williams, a promoter for Image Monet.

“We loved it. We sat there captivated the whole time enjoying it and talking about different pictures,” said Diane, who was one of the first few people to see the exhibit with her sister on Friday.

The exhibit features 200 paintings including a series of cathedrals and the water lilies from Monet’s garden, along with details on what inspired ‘the father of impressionism’.

“The creators of the exhibition, Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, invented a way of seeing art called ‘Image Totale’ which is getting rid of the frame of a picture and expanding it so that there is no boundary with the art,” Williams explained.

This is the third project that Mauger and Baron collaborated on with Androula Michael. They previously found success in the Imagine Van Gogh and Imagine Picasso exhibitions.

“It’s a beautiful way of seeing the fine detail and every brushstroke of an artist,” he said.

“It flows, like, it talks about him wanting to capture the wind, I feel like they really did that. They captured the feelings of his paintings,” said Sandra Hern, who braced the harsh winter weather to see the exhibit for herself.

People interested in the immersive experience can purchase tickets on Imagine Monet’s website.

The show will continue to run until April 7 in London.