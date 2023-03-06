New daily bus service from Toronto to Detroit will have stops in the Forest City

The North American bus company Megabus has announced it is now selling tickets for a ride between Ontario and Michigan, with stops in London, Ont.

This new partnership expansion with Trailways of New York will allow, for the first time, two daily trips between Detroit and Toronto along with stops in Windsor, Chatham, London, and Paris, Ont.

“Offering cross-border service between Detroit and Toronto is a new and exciting opportunity for Megabus that will allow for several new travel options for our customers this spring,” said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus.

Schedules are now available and tickets can be purchased now for travel beginning on April 5.