New COVID-19 related death recorded Wednesday: Middlesex-London Health Unit

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a new COVID-19 related death Wednesday.

A man in his 70s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home has passed away, bringing the regional death toll to 365.

The health unit is also reporting seven institutional outbreaks among long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals.

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated for COVID-19 at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is up slightly.

The hospital is currently caring for 38 patients, up two from Tuesday's count of 36. There are currently 21 people being treated with COVID-19 and 17 are being treated for the virus. Five or fewer patients are in adult critical care, five or fewer in Children's Hospital and zero in pediatric critical care.

LHSC is reporting the same number of staff members with the virus Wednesday as it did Tuesday, with 253 workers testing positive. St. Joseph's Health Care is reporting 131 workers with the virus, up from 124 Tuesday.

Ontario is reporting a slight decrease of people hospitalized Wednesday to 1,074, down 17 from Tuesday. This includes 168 patients in intensive care.