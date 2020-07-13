MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- One new COVID-19 case has been reported in Middlesex-London on Monday, bringing the total in the region to 630.

The single case comes a day after the region saw an increase, with five cases reported on Sunday, after a week of mainly either just one or no new daily cases.

The number of recovered cases rose to by one to 565, while there have been no deaths since June 10, with that total at 57. That leaves 18 active cases in the region.

None of the most recently reported cases have been associated with seniors’ facilities, where the totals stand at 180 cases and 37 deaths.

Meanwhile the total number of people tested at the city’s two assessment centres has exceeded 30,000.

No new cases were reported in other area counties. Here is how the totals stand there as of their most recent updates:

Elgin-Oxford: Three active, 87 cases, 79 resolved, five deaths

Huron-Perth: None active, 58 cases, 53 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton: Two active, 286 cases, 259 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce: One active, 115 cases, 108 resolved, six referred, no deaths

Across Ontario, 116 new cases were reported Monday, a slight dip, bringing totals to 36,839, including 2,722 deaths and 32,663 recoveries.