London is one of three cities in Ontario where a new justice model will be launched.

The new model is in response to the overrepresentation of marginalized, racialized and Indigenous people in the criminal justice system, the Province says.

Community justice centres move justice out of the traditional courtroom and into a community setting to help connect individuals with holistic supports that address the root causes of crime, a news release says.

The centres are justice hubs that bring together services such as justice, health, mental health and addictions, housing, and social services to respond to the needs of the communities they serve.

In London, adults 18 to 25 make up a significant proportion of criminal charges.

The city also has a large number of young adults who are unemployed or not engaged in education or training.

Local design and planning will begin in fall of 2018. Implementation is forecasted to begin in 2020. The other cities getting then new centres are Toronto and Kenora.

Once established, London’s Youth-in-Transition Community Justice Hub will: