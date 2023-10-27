New community centre in Warwick Township receives federal funding for accessibility

The new East Lambton Community Complex in Warwick Township has been built with accessibility features that make it welcome to all.

That was the message from local and federal politicians Friday at a funding announcement for the facility.

Lambton Kent Middlesex MP Lianne Rood (Conservative) was on hand to announce $100,000 funding through the federal government’s Enabling Accessibility Fund.

“This is our community hub,” explained Rood. “This is where community members can come and gather and we want to make sure that all community members can participate and gather in these facilities and enjoy them for years and years to come.”

The money was used to build features like wheelchair ramps, wide doors, and accessible washrooms and change room facilities, among other upgrades.

“They were part of the initial construction, so they were going to be worked in too,” said Warwick Township Mayor Todd Case. “But again, they were going to be done. But with the help of the federal government obviously it makes it easier and maybe we can broaden and make those facilities a little better with the extra cash we receive.”

The facility is one year old, and was built with a price tag of more than $13 million.

Lambton Kent Middlesex MP Lianne Rood and Warwick Township Mayor Todd Case at the East Lambton Community Complex on Oct. 27, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)