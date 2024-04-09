LONDON
London

    • New city manager in St. Thomas

    Michael Bradley (Source: City of Brantford) Michael Bradley (Source: City of Brantford)
    St. Thomas has a new city manager.

    Michael Bradley currently works for the City of Brantford as the commissioner of community development.

    He takes over for Sandra Datars Bere who left to fill the city manager's job in London two months ago.

    Bradley's first day on the job is May 15.

