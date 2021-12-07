New CEO announced for London International Airport

The board of directors of London International Aiport has selected Scott McFadzean as the new president and CEO.

McFadzean takes over for Mike Seabrook, who announced earlier this year he would be retiring in January 2022 after 10 years at the helm.

McFadzean was formerly with Diamond Aircraft Canada for nearly 20 years, spending the last five years as CEO. He is a graduate of Western University's Commercial Aviation Management Program who also completed graduate studies at Georgetown University, ESADE Business School and Harvard University.

A licensed pilot, Mc Fadzean said in a statement he is honoured to succeed Seabrook in the role.

“I am excited to lead the London International Airport through this difficult pandemic period and position the organization for strong and continued growth. I look forward to being an integral part of the London community and contributing to further growth for the City of London and the surrounding region.”

Don Bryant, chair of the airport's board of directors, said the group undertook an extensive search for new leadership.

“Scott is a visionary leader with an excellent track record in aviation having lead organizations through periods of enormous challenge, innovation and growth...We are pleased that we found a London based executive with the energy, passion and experience to continue with our strategic vision to make London International Airport the 'gateway' in southwestern Ontario!”

Bryant also thanked Seabrook for his contributions and wished him well in his retirement.