MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported its fifth day in a row of double-digit cases Monday, with 17 new infections.

Over the weekend, 20 new cases and one new death were reported Saturday and 21 new cases Sunday.

Saturday's death was a woman in her 60s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. It is the first death in the region since July 30.

The region has now reported 16 or more cases daily since Aug. 13. Before that cases totals had held at 15 or fewer since mid-June.

Speaking during a virtual media briefing Monday, MLHU Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers said, "Those are significantly higher numbers than we would want to see, and demonstrate and increasing trend in COVID cases in our region -- a trend that is being seen across the province."

Summers says the trend is being driven among the unvaccinated and their close contacts, but some breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated are also inevitable as the virus continues to circulate.

"The good news for those who are vaccinated are that if you get COVID you're significantly less likely to be hospitalized and remarkably less likely to die. However, you can still become infected with COVID-19."

The region now has a total of 12,974 cases and 232 deaths, with 12,627 cases resolved leaving 115 active. There are now 3,679 cases with a variant of concern, including 171 of the Delta variant.

Of the cases reported since June 25, 88 per cent are among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

While there have also been no deaths among the fully vaccinated since the health unit started providing data on the vaccination status of cases, for the first time the health unit is reporting a small percentage of those hospitalized, 7.7 per cent, were fully vaccinated.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for eight inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care. It is the first time in weeks that there has been an increase in inpatients.

There is an ongoing outbreak at Grand Wood Park Retirement Residence where two residents, both fully vaccinated, have tested positive. One is in hospital while the other is in isolation at the residence.

It is the first outbreak at a long-term care or retirement facility in the region since June, but Summers said it appears contained and is likely to be declared over in days.

Another outbreak involving 15 primary cases and two secondary cases is linked to Delilah's restaurant in downtown London, as well as a private gathering attended by the same people. Of those, seven primary cases and both secondary cases were fully vaccinated.

Summers pointed out that the difference in the level of vaccination between the two outbreaks likely had an impact.

"The impact of the vaccine is actually remarkable, but it does not necessarily mean that if there are many people in our community who are unvaccinated that COVID-19 will not circulate or those who are fully vaccinated may not be exposed."

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 12 new (three-day total), 28 active, 4,025 total, 3,913 resolved, 84 deaths, 940 variants

Grey-Bruce – two new, 41 active, 2,203 total, 2,138 resolved, 20 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 11 active, 2,764 total, 2,699 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 15 active, 1,965 total, 1,893 resolved, 57 deaths, 363 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – four new, 14 active, 3,656 total, 3,574 resolved, 68 deaths, 690 variants

Ontario health officials logged more than 500 new cases for a fifth straight day, with 526 new cases confirmed on Monday.