New Canadians launch mobile food bank for those in need

Simom Kidani, who arrived in Canada two months ago from Gaza, is the latest recipient of a food delivery from Geza Wordofa and his volunteers with the Multicultural Association of Perth-Huron.

“For me it is very important. Without food, we cannot live here. I don’t have a job here yet, so they are helping me. I thank them,” said Kidani.

Volunteers, who are originally from 10 different countries but new to Canada, are criss-crossing Huron and Perth County on Wednesday in the Multicultural Association’s Mobile Food Bank.

They’ve been running the service for the past year-and-a- half, but have seen demand increase since last fall.

“Groceries are very expensive. That is what we are covering. A mother calls to say she needs diapers, we deliver diapers,” said Wordofa.

Food bank use increased 20 per cent in Huron County alone between 2022 and 2023. The Huron County Food Distribution Centre currently runs six mobile food banks in six different communities without their own food bank.

Volunteers with the Multicultural Association of Perth-Huron deliver food in their mobile food bank to those in need in Wingham, Ont. on April 10, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Wordofa said they are just trying to supplement the times when food banks aren’t open.

“Really, we are just trying to fill a gap. Food banks aren’t open on weekends, long weekends,” he explained.

“We can go on holidays, nights, whenever they are in need of our help, we help,” said volunteer Michael Benti.

While many new Canadians and refugees are using the service because they already receive help from the Multicultural Association, Wordofa said the mobile food bank is available to anyone.

“Sometimes people need help. The food bank helps them. Support is number one in Canada, right,” said recent Ukrainian immigrant Anton Shehyenko.

To donate, volunteer, or learn more about the Multicultural Association of Perth-Huron’s Mobile Food Bank, you can visit their website or call 226-339-1547.