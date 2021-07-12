LONDON, ONT. -- North American Discount Bus operator, Megabus is hoping to fill the void left by the demise of Greyhound Canada.

Partnering with St. Thomas' based Badder Bus Lines, they plan to offer twice daily runs from London to Toronto.

The service is using the Flying J truck-stop on Highbury Avenue, south of the 401 as its London terminal.

Busses will leave London at 6:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m, returning from Toronto at 10:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Service begins this coming Thursday with socially distanced seating and enhanced cleaning.

Tickets can be purchased from their website.