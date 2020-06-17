LONDON, ON -- Cadillac Fairview (CF) has launched a new national mobile shopping app called LiVE by CF.

CF says the app is developed to enhance the Canadian shopping experience, at home or in CF shopping centres, and deliver additional support for retailers.

The app can be customized to a shopper’s local CF shopping mall, offering access to 65+ brands and thousands of products as provinces and shopping malls re-open.

CF says over the last year, CF’s digital innovation team has been working with a number of partners and retailers to identify opportunities that bridge digital and physical shopping experiences with a focus on helping retailers optimize their brick and mortar investment.

"We set out to address retailer and consumer pain points across the entire shopping journey from discovery to delivery. Armed with those insights and today's accelerated pace of change we have an opportunity to move up the launch of products that were on our future development roadmap," said Jose Ribau, Executive Vice President, Digital & Innovation, Cadillac Fairview

CF says the app connects consumers directly with retailers who have a location at the local/selected CF property. When a purchase is made at the store identified in the app, the transaction is facilitated directly with the retailer. The item is either shipped out by the store or available for pick-up either in property (if the mall is open) or via curb-side pick-up (if available).

LiVE by CF will be rolled out at all 19 CF properties across Canada, including newly reopened CF Masonville, and is available for iOs and Android.