New advice for Londoners about green bins based on lessons learned this week

Frigid temperatures posed a challenge for the first week of green bin organic waste collection in London, Ont., but city officials remain positive about the progress made.

“Overall, we are pleased. We’ve seen a lot of good participation in the city,” said Jay Stanford, director of Climate Change, Environment, and Waste Management.

Stanford admitted to hearing from Londoners feeling discouraged by some of the challenges during the biggest change in curbside collection in decades— but he’s asking everyone to hang in there.

Launching curbside collection during the coldest week so far this winter led to unexpected complications.

External buttons became frozen on some of the new collection trucks.

Some green bins couldn’t be emptied because the organic waste froze to the plastic.

The city is now suggesting homeowners not leave the bin at the curb overnight during the winter.

Stanford also offers new advice about how to fill it, “A piece of cardboard on the bottom, a paper egg carton, or anything to help create a bit of a barrier.”

Liquids are also not supposed to go into the green bin because they freeze quickly.

Changes to routes and schedules for the trucks also resulted in many households missing their new collection time.

“Make sure it’s out at 7 o’clock in the morning,” urged Stanford. “We have all new routes throughout the City of London. Our operators are getting used to those new routes. Residents have to as well.”

London is averaging 1.5 to 2 tons of organic waste per truck.

Although the data is preliminary, it suggests about 40 per cent of homes are participating— but that rates varies widely from street to street.

Despite the learning curve experienced by some homeowners, Stanford remains optimistic, “To get out of the gate the way we have this week, I think we are in a really good place heading into week two.”

More information about green bins is available on the city’s website.