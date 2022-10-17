Never before seen fentanyl found in Sarnia

Fentynal police say had been pressed into molds resembling figures which has never been seen by Vice officers. Oct. 12m 2022. (Source: Sarnia police) Fentynal police say had been pressed into molds resembling figures which has never been seen by Vice officers. Oct. 12m 2022. (Source: Sarnia police)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about this year's flu shot

With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver