Neighbourhood group slams city for lack of transparency in recommending closure of Thames Pool

Thames Pool in London, Ont. is seen in this undated image. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Thames Pool in London, Ont. is seen in this undated image. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver