Neighbourhood Decision Making program accepting submissions until April 29

Londoners can submit ideas to make their neighbourhoods a better place to live.

The fifth annual Neighbourhood Decision Making program is now accepting ideas until April 29.

Residents of any age can share their ideas for enhancements, events or activities by clicking here.

After the deadline, city staff will review all ideas and determine if the project is feasible. Staffers will then work with the submitter to develop the idea into a one-page proposal.

Londoners will vote on the approved projects June 25.

A total of $250,000 is available for projects across the city. Individual neighbourhood projects can access up to $30,000.

A virtual information session is being held April 6 from 7 and 8 p.m.