Neighbour baffled that public wasn’t consulted on location of 'service depot' for homeless encampment

London, Ont. is facing an alarming rise in desperation and aggression at several large encampments near the Thames River.

A day after city staff proposed supplying food, sanitation, and other basic needs to homeless encampments, some Londoners near Cavendish Park are feeling blindsided.

“The problem needs to be drawn away from here, away from vulnerable people,” said Rob Gaebal who lives in the public housing high-rise at 85 Walnut St. “Tenants can’t defend themselves against this type of thing.”

A $414,000 proposal to change London’s encampment strategy would establish so-called “service depots” at four tent encampments.

The service depots would supply the encampment’s residents with food, water, hygiene, waste collection, harm reduction, and other social supports.

The first phase would establish four service depots:

Ann Street Park area

Cavendish Park area

Wellington Valley Park area

Watson Street Park area

“This is us listening to frontline workers that have been sharing with us some pretty significantly traumatizing events in encampments,” Deputy City Manager of Social Health and Development Kevin Dickins told a council committee.

Coun. Susan Stevenson called for a public participation meeting before approving the funding, but did not receive support from her colleagues who expressed concern it would delay delivery of supports needed in the encampments.

The locations chosen by city staff was news to many neighbours around Cavendish Park.

Gaebal worries that the service depot will attract more tents to the park across from the building’s elderly and disabled tenants.

“We already have a huge problem with homeless people getting in [the building] doing severe damage, scaring and threatening the residents inside,” he told CTV News London.

The city’s aim is to de-escalate tensions in the encampments by providing basic needs that are currently in short supply.

Gaebal added that questioning the appropriateness of the service depot locations doesn’t mean neighbours are without compassion.

“I’ve met homeless people who would rather die than steal,” he said while struggling to hold back tears. “A lot have mental health issues.”

Council will consider approving funds to support the new encampment strategy on June 27.