

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





A fire that started on the outside of an east London home didn't trigger interior smoke alarms, but prompted a quick-thinking neighbour into action.

Viewer video shows smoke pouring from the roof of the Eastman Avenue home as firefighters worked to douse the flames on Boxing Day evening.

On Thursday, extensive damage could be seen on the back of the house.

The couple inside the home were unaware of the danger even as flames climbed the rear wall and entered the attic, as there wasn’t enough smoke yet in the living areas to trigger the alarms.

Kevin Dash, district chief with the London Fire Department, says, “Conditions were actually clear inside the home so they were not alerted to the fact they had a fire. The smoke alarms did not sound.”

Fortunately, a neighbour spotted the fire and alerted the couple inside, who were unharmed.

“It’s fortunate that it happened earlier in the evening because people who were out and about alerted the occupants,” Dash says.

London firefighters quickly doused the flames but had to cut holes in the roof to reach several stubborn hot spots.

The fire marshal’s office has been called in because the extent of the damage is estimated to be at least $50,000.

Details on the cause of the fire have not been released.