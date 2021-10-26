Need to get your vaccination? GO-VAXX bus is in the region this week

London, Ont. -

You likely wouldn’t think a bus was a place to get your COVID-19 vaccination, but for those who can’t easily get to a clinic or pharmacy the GO-VAXX bus is on its way this week.

The Ontario government has partnered with Metrolinx to create a new mobile options for people to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

Two GO buses have been converted into mobile vaccination clinics and are travelling to malls, festivals, community hubs as well as events throughout the fall.

Initially the buses travelled across the Greater Horseshoe Region but this week they are coming to southwestern Ontario.

Starting Wednesday a bus will be close to London with a stop in Stratford with Ingersoll and Thamesford to follow on Thursday.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible to receive their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. No appointments are necessary.

Here are the dates, times and locations: