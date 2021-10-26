Need to get your vaccination? GO-VAXX bus is in the region this week
You likely wouldn’t think a bus was a place to get your COVID-19 vaccination, but for those who can’t easily get to a clinic or pharmacy the GO-VAXX bus is on its way this week.
The Ontario government has partnered with Metrolinx to create a new mobile options for people to get their COVID-19 vaccination.
Two GO buses have been converted into mobile vaccination clinics and are travelling to malls, festivals, community hubs as well as events throughout the fall.
Initially the buses travelled across the Greater Horseshoe Region but this week they are coming to southwestern Ontario.
Starting Wednesday a bus will be close to London with a stop in Stratford with Ingersoll and Thamesford to follow on Thursday.
Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible to receive their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. No appointments are necessary.
Here are the dates, times and locations:
- Wednesday Oct. 27, Stratford Mall 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Thursday Oct. 28, Ingersoll District Memorial Centre 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Thursday Oct. 28, Thamesford District Recreation Centre 4 – 8 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 29, Sarnia, Lambton Mall 1 – 7 p.m.
- Saturday Oct. 30, Sarnia, Food Basics (191 Indian Road) 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday Oct. 31, Mooretown Sports Complex 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Monday Nov. 1, Petrolia Farmers Market Pavilion 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 2, Port Burwell, Bayham Township Fire Station 12 – 4 p.m.
- Tuesday Nov. 2, Straffordville Community Centre 6 – 9 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 3, Langton Arena 12 – 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 4, Downtown Simcoe parking lot (Culver and Sydenham) 12 – 6 p.m.
